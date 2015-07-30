TORONTO, July 30 Canada's main stock index turned negative shortly after the open on Thursday, as stronger energy stocks failed to offset weaker materials and financials shares, as well as disappointing earnings and news from Bombardier.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 36.47 points, or 0.26 percent, to 14,265.33. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were in the red. (Reporting by Solarina Ho)