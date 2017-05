TORONTO, July 31 Canada's main stock index was higher on Friday, as the heavily-weighted financial and materials stocks rose, offsetting losses among energy names.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 12.41 points, or 0.09 percent, at 14,395.19 shortly after the open. Only three of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory. (Reporting by Solarina Ho)