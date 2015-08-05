TORONTO Aug 5 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, helped by a rise in oil prices that boosted energy stocks and broadly positive sentiment about trade data that showed soaring exports.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 77.02 points, or 0.53 percent, at 14,568.07 shortly after the open. All 10 main groups rose. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)