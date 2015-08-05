TORONTO Aug 5 Canada's main stock index eked out a small gain on Wednesday, its sixth straight rise, as investors bought into banks and consumer names and pulled back from resource companies.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 11.94 points, or 0.08 percent, at 14,502.99. Six of the 10 main groups rose. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Leslie Adler)