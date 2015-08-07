Regeneron shares poised for rebound - Barron's
May 7 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc , which tumbled 32 percent in 2016, are poised for a rebound, the financial newspaper Barron's said.
TORONTO Aug 7 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday, with energy shares weighing as oil prices slid further, setting the index up for a 0.6 percent slip on the week.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 20.41 points, or 0.14 percent, at 14,385.50. Half of the 10 main sectors fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
May 7 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc , which tumbled 32 percent in 2016, are poised for a rebound, the financial newspaper Barron's said.
NEW YORK, May 5 A glance at the U.S. stock market's main measure for the health of retailers suggests all is well among those companies in the business of peddling stuff directly to consumers.