TORONTO Aug 11 Canada's main stock index fell sharply shortly after the open on Tuesday, as energy stocks, battered by a sharp fall in crude prices following China's unexpected devaluation of the yuan, lead the market lower.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 145.94 points, or 1.01 percent, to 14,320.45. All 10 of the TSX's main sectors were in the red. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)