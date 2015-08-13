Power producer Calpine exploring a sale - WSJ
May 10 Power producer Calpine Corp is exploring a sale, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
TORONTO Aug 13 Canada's main stock index opened lower for the third straight session, as natural resource stocks were battered again by commodity prices, but overall losses were less steep after China's central bank said there was no reason for the yuan to fall further.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 27.66 points, or 0.19 percent, to 14,311.87 shortly after the open.
Five of the 10 main sectors were in the red, with energy stocks down 1.3 percent and materials down 1.1 percent. (Reporting by Solarina Ho Editing by W Simon)
May 10 Power producer Calpine Corp is exploring a sale, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
BOSTON, May 10 Billionaire investor William Ackman is making money on one of his new investment ideas, but he declined on Wednesday to identify the portfolio company, which has gained 30 percent since he first bought it.