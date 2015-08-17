HollyFrontier posts first quarter loss as costs rise
May 3 U.S. refiner HollyFrontier Corp reported a quarterly loss, compared with a year-ago profit, hurt by a 61 percent rise in operating costs.
TORONTO Aug 17 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Monday, hurt by weakness among financial stocks amid a broad pullback broken only by gains in the materials sector.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 71.25 points, or 0.50 percent, at 14,206.63 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
May 3 U.S. refiner HollyFrontier Corp reported a quarterly loss, compared with a year-ago profit, hurt by a 61 percent rise in operating costs.
May 3 Canadian grocery and pharmacy retailer Loblaw Cos Ltd reported a 19.2 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower expenses and as discounting attracted more customers to its stores.