TORONTO Aug 19 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Wednesday following another volatile trading session in Asia, with financial names exerting the biggest drag on the market.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 73.64 points, or 0.52 percent, to 14,120.23. Nine of the index's 10 major sectors lost ground. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)