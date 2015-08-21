TORONTO Aug 21 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday, in another broad rout that had the TSX touching its lowest since February 2014.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 103.54 points, or 0.75 percent, at 13,633.46 after opening as low as 13,615.52. Energy stocks were the only advancers among the index's 10 main groups. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)