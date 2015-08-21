BRIEF-Gladstone Investment prices common stock offering
TORONTO Aug 21 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Friday, in another broad rout that had the TSX touching its lowest since February 2014.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 103.54 points, or 0.75 percent, at 13,633.46 after opening as low as 13,615.52. Energy stocks were the only advancers among the index's 10 main groups. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Sprint-Continues to expand investment in Florida with plans to add more than 250 jobs and open over 15 new retail stores in south Florida by end of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: