TORONTO Aug 25 Canada's main stock index surged at the open on Tuesday, jumping more than 2 percent after China announced a rate cut overnight following Monday's volatile global rout.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rallied 300.91 points, or 2.31 percent, to 13,353.65. All 10 of the index's key sectors advancing more than 1 percent, with energy stocks bouncing more than 3 percent. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)