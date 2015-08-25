BRIEF-Albany says Q1 EPS $0.34
* "business remains on track toward its full-year target of 25% to 35% revenue growth over 2016" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO Aug 25 Canada's main stock index surged at the open on Tuesday, jumping more than 2 percent after China announced a rate cut overnight following Monday's volatile global rout.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rallied 300.91 points, or 2.31 percent, to 13,353.65. All 10 of the index's key sectors advancing more than 1 percent, with energy stocks bouncing more than 3 percent. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Qtrly loss $0.01 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: