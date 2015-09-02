TORONTO, Sept 2 Canada's main stock index bounced higher shortly after the open, reversing some of the previous session's hefty losses and tracking global equities.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was 68.95 points, or 0.51 percent, at 13,550.85. Energy stocks were the only losers among the index's 10 main sectors. (Reporting by Solarina Ho Editing by W Simon)