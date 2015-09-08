TORONTO, Sept 8 Canada's main stock index jumped at the open on Tuesday, with a surge in copper prices and other commodities boosting the mining sector and financial stocks also making healthy gains.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 157.81 points, or 1.17 percent, to 13,636.12. All 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)