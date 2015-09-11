OTTAWA, Sept 11 Canada's main stock index was lower shortly after the opening bell on Friday, as energy shares fell alongside the price of oil after Goldman Sachs cut its crude forecast.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 67.09 points, or 0.49 percent, at 13,502.8. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)