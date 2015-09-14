TORONTO, Sept 14 Canada's main stock index fell slightly at the open as investors positioned themselves ahead of the Federal Reserve decision this week and commodity prices, under pressure from the latest tepid data out of China, dragged on resource stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 41.13 points, or 0.31 percent, to 13,420.34 shortly after markets opened. Seven of the index's 10 main groups declined. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)