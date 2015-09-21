TORONTO, Sept 21 Canada's main stock index was higher shortly after the open on Monday, as most key sectors advanced, including the influential energy and financial groups.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was rose 87.06 points, or 0.64 percent, to 13,733.96. The materials sector was the lone decliner out of the index's 10 main sectors. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Nick Zieminski)