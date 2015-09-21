BRIEF-Aura Minerals reports qtrly loss per share $0.15
* Aura Minerals announces q1 2017 financial and operating results
TORONTO, Sept 21 Canada's main stock index was higher shortly after the open on Monday, as most key sectors advanced, including the influential energy and financial groups.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was rose 87.06 points, or 0.64 percent, to 13,733.96. The materials sector was the lone decliner out of the index's 10 main sectors. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* GVIC Communications Corp - "Near-term uncertainty, market risk continues from ongoing impact of weak energy , commodity market conditions on Western Canadian Economy" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: