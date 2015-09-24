TORONTO, Sept 24 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday, extending its losses for a third straight day and tracking foreign markets worried about global growth.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 54.01 points, or 0.4 percent, at 13,329.68 shortly after the open. Materials were the lone gainers among the index's 10 main groups. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)