UPDATE 2-Commodity trader Cargill expects grain glut to last long time
* Says worries over protectionism not hitting Cargill trade flows
TORONTO, Sept 30 Canada's main stock index rallied more than 1 percent shortly after the open as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc shares rebounded after being battered by charges of price gauging and as higher-than-expected domestic growth data also gave other sectors a healthy boost.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 142.02 points, or 1.09 percent, to 13,178.98. Materials, which groups miners and other resource names, was the only sector in the red. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
MUMBAI, May 12 India's SBI Life Insurance Co Ltd is set to hire eight banks including Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and BNP Paribas to manage its up to $1 billion initial public offering of shares, IFR reported on Friday, citing three sources with knowledge of the deal.