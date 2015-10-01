TORONTO Oct 1 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday, led by energy stocks that jumped more than 3 percent on the back of surging crude prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 56.48 points, or 0.42 percent, to 13,363.44. Seven of the index's 10 main groups advanced. (Reporting by Solarina Ho Editing by W Simon)