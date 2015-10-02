BRIEF-Xencor's lead drug candidate receives orphan drug designation from FDA
* Xencor's lead drug candidate, xmab5871, receives orphan drug designation from fda for treatment of igg4-related disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO Oct 2 Canada's main stock index fell more than 1 percent shortly after the open on Friday, following U.S. payrolls data for September that fell well below forecasts, raising doubts about the strength of the economy of Canada's biggest trading partner.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 147.55 points, or 1.11 percent, at 13,094.34. Materials, home to mining and other resource firms, was the lone gainer among the index's 10 main groups, with gold miners leading the rally. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Xencor's lead drug candidate, xmab5871, receives orphan drug designation from fda for treatment of igg4-related disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 11 Department store operator Macy's Inc reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, as sales continued to tumble and as higher inventory weighed on margins, and the company's shares dropped 9 percent in premarket trading on Thursday.