TORONTO Oct 2 Canada's main stock index fell more than 1 percent shortly after the open on Friday, following U.S. payrolls data for September that fell well below forecasts, raising doubts about the strength of the economy of Canada's biggest trading partner.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 147.55 points, or 1.11 percent, at 13,094.34. Materials, home to mining and other resource firms, was the lone gainer among the index's 10 main groups, with gold miners leading the rally. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)