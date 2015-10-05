TORONTO Oct 5 Canada's main stock index jumped at the open on Monday, with Canadian Oil Sands catapulting 46 percent higher on Suncor Energy Inc's hostile bid for its rival and co-producer in the country's oil sands industry.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 159.83 points, or 1.2 percent, at 13,499.57 shortly after the open. Nine of its 10 main sectors were higher. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)