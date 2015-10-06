TORONTO Oct 6 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, led by a 2.3 percent jump among materials, home to miners and other resource companies.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 54.06 points, or 0.4 percent, at 13,606.26. Seven of the index's 10 main sectors advanced. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)