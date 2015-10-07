TORONTO Oct 7 Canada's main stock index opened sharply higher on Wednesday, as higher crude prices helped give energy stocks another boost, but Bombardier Inc shares fell following reports that CSeries talks with Airbus had ended.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 170.56 points, or 1.25 percent, to 13,817.82. Seven of the index's 10 main sectors advanced. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)