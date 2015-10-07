BRIEF-Micron Solutions qtrly loss per share $0.08
* Micron Solutions Inc - qtrly net sales $ 5.3 million versus $5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO Oct 7 Canada's main stock index opened sharply higher on Wednesday, as higher crude prices helped give energy stocks another boost, but Bombardier Inc shares fell following reports that CSeries talks with Airbus had ended.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 170.56 points, or 1.25 percent, to 13,817.82. Seven of the index's 10 main sectors advanced. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Micron Solutions Inc - qtrly net sales $ 5.3 million versus $5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 11 Investors stampeded into U.S.-based stock funds that invest in Europe, plowing $1.7 billion into the funds in the most recent week, Lipper data showed on Thursday.