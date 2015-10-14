TORONTO Oct 14 Canada's main stock index rose at the open on Wednesday, helped by gains among gold mining stocks as the price of bullion hit its highest level since late June.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 37.84 points, or 0.27 percent, at 13,882.57 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)