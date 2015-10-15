TORONTO Oct 15 Canada's main stock index slipped at the open on Thursday, hurt by a retreat among resource stocks on lower oil prices and a slump in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc after it was subpoenaed by U.S. prosecutors over drug pricing.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 22.32 points, or 0.16 percent, at 13,853.01. Seven of its 10 main sectors gained, however, led by financial and industrial stocks. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)