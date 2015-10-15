BRIEF-Accelerate Diagnostics prices upsized offering of 2.75 mln shares at $28.85 per share
* Accelerate diagnostics announces pricing of upsized public offering of common stock
TORONTO Oct 15 Canada's main stock index slipped on Thursday, weighed down by energy stocks as oil settled down for a fourth straight day and by Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, which has been subpoenaed by U.S. prosecutors over its drug pricing.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 46.36 points, or 0.33 percent, at 13,828.97. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Dan Grebler)
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: