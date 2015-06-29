TORONTO, June 29 Canada's main stock index fell more than 1 percent soon after the open on Monday in a broad retreat as investors fretted about the risk that Greece will leave the euro, with gold miners among the few gainers.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 161.68 points, or 1.09 percent, at 14,646.41. All 10 main sectors were in the red in early trading. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)