TORONTO, July 13 Canada's main stock index advanced on Monday, tracking global market sentiment, after all-night negotiations between eurozone leaders and Greece resulted in a deal that would keep the debt-burdened country afloat. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 76 points, or 0.53 percent, at 14,487.07. Eight of the index's 10 main sectors rose, with only energy and materials in the red. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)