A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York August 12, 2011.

NEW YORK U.S. stocks ended flat on Friday but capped the best week for Wall Street bulls in almost three years after data showed the U.S. unemployment rate dropped to a 2-1/2 year low.

The market shed most of the 1 percent gains posted earlier in the session as traders booked profits after the S&P failed to break through technical resistance near its 200-day moving average.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 0.68 point, or 0.01 percent, at 12,019.35. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 0.30 point, or 0.02 percent, at 1,244.28. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.73 point, or 0.03 percent, at 2,626.93.

