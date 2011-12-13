NEW YORK U.S. stocks ended lower in a volatile session on Tuesday after the Federal Reserve gave no hints of new stimulus measures to offset the effects of the worsening European debt crisis.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 71.03 points, or 0.59 percent, to end unofficially at 11,950.36. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 11.18 points, or 0.90 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,225.29. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 33.78 points, or 1.29 percent, to close unofficially at 2,578.48.

(Reporting By Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)