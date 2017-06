A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer /Files

NEW YORK U.S. stocks fell for a third day and hit their lowest level in two weeks on Wednesday as widespread risk aversion sent commodity prices tumbling, drove the euro to its lowest in a year and forced Italy to pay a euro-era high to sell debt.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI fell 131.39 points, or 1.10 percent, to end unofficially at 11,823.55. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX lost 13.91 points, or 1.13 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,211.82. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dropped 39.96 points, or 1.55 percent, to close unofficially at 2,539.31.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Jan Paschal)