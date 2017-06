NEW YORK U.S. stocks ended higher on Thursday, as signs of strength in the economy and higher-than-expected profit at FedEx outweighed more warnings about Europe.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 47.45 points, or 0.40 percent, at 11,870.93. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 4.08 points, or 0.34 percent, at 1,215.90. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 1.60 points, or 0.06 percent, at 2,540.91.

(Reporting By Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)