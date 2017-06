A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton/Files

NEW YORK U.S. investors, hoping for something better than 2011's flat stock market, pushed shares higher on Tuesday to begin the new year, though questions remain about whether a rally can be sustained.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 176.87 points, or 1.45 percent, at 12,394.43. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was up 19.18 points, or 1.53 percent, at 1,276.78. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was up 43.20 points, or 1.66 percent, at 2,648.35.

(Reporting By Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)