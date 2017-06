Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK U.S. stocks ended nearly flat in a low-volume session on Wednesday, but some investors were encouraged to see equities avoid a selloff amid lingering euro zone debt problems.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 20.97 points, or 0.17 percent, at 12,418.35. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 0.24 points, or 0.02 percent, at 1,277.30. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.36 points, or 0.01 percent, at 2,648.36.

(Reporting By Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)