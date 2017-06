NEW YORK U.S. stocks ended mostly higher on Thursday, led by gains in banks even as Europe struggled again, a sign investors are betting a relatively strong U.S. economy will help U.S. stocks beat other markets.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 3.10 points, or 0.02 percent, at 12,415.32. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 3.74 points, or 0.29 percent, at 1,281.04. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 21.50 points, or 0.81 percent, at 2,669.86.

(Reporting By Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)