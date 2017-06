NEW YORK U.S. stocks rose in the first week of 2012, even though news that the U.S. jobless rate neared a three-year low did not spark buying interest in equities on Friday.

Based on the latest available data for the day, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 54.42 points, or 0.44 percent, at 12,361.28. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 3.16 points, or 0.25 percent, at 1,277.90. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 4.13 points, or 0.15 percent, at 2,673.99.

(Reporting By Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)