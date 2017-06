Snow falls on a Wall St. street sign in front of the New York Stock Exchange, February 25, 2010. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

NEW YORK A month-long rally on Wall Street appears to be sputtering, as stocks slipped on Thursday in what investors called a possible warning of weakness ahead.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 20.97 points, or 0.16 percent, at 12,735.99. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 7.53 points, or 0.57 percent, at 1,318.52. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 12.50 points, or 0.44 percent, at 2,805.81.

(Reporting By Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)