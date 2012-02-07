NEW YORK U.S. stocks ended up slightly on Tuesday, but with the outcome of discussions on a bailout package for Greece uncertain, investors are unlikely to make big bets in coming days.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 35.72 points, or 0.28 percent, at 12,880.85. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 2.85 points, or 0.21 percent, at 1,347.18. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 2.18 points, or 0.08 percent, at 2,904.17.

(Reporting By Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Leslie Adler)