Sensex falls ahead of inflation, output data
Indian shares ended lower on Monday as recent outperformers including lenders such as ICICI Bank fell amid caution ahead of inflation and industrial output data, due later in the day.
NEW YORK U.S. stocks ended up slightly on Tuesday, but with the outcome of discussions on a bailout package for Greece uncertain, investors are unlikely to make big bets in coming days.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 35.72 points, or 0.28 percent, at 12,880.85. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 2.85 points, or 0.21 percent, at 1,347.18. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 2.18 points, or 0.08 percent, at 2,904.17.
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is at an advanced stage of preparing a list of bad loans where resolution is required under the country's insolvency and bankruptcy rules, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Monday.