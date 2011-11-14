NEW YORK Nov 14 U.S. stocks ended lower on Monday as rising bond yields in Italy and other euro zone countries reminded investors that despite changes in governments, the region's debt crisis could still spin out of control.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 74.39 points, or 0.61 percent, at 12,079.29. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 11.90 points, or 0.94 percent, at 1,251.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 21.59 points, or 0.81 percent, at 2,657.16.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)