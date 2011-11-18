NEW YORK Nov 18 The worst week for U.S. stocks in two months ended with investors mostly on the sidelines on Friday as they wait for politicians in Europe and the United States to tackle festering debt problems.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was up 25.50 points, or 0.22 percent, at 11,796.23. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX was down 0.48 point, or 0.04 percent, at 1,215.65. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC was down 15.49 points, or 0.60 percent, at 2,572.50. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Kenneth Barry)