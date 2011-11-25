NEW YORK Nov 25 U.S. stocks posted a seventh straight session of losses on Friday, ending their worst week in two months as a lack of a solution to Europe's debt crisis kept investors on their toes.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI dropped 25.61 points, or 0.23 percent, to 11,231.94. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX dropped 3.12 points, or 0.27 percent, to 1,158.67. The Nasdaq Composite Index .IXIC dropped 18.50 points, or 0.75 percent, to 2,441.58.

