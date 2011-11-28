NEW YORK Nov 28 U.S. stocks rebounded from seven days of losses on Monday, as investors used the latest effort from European leaders to resolve the region's debt crisis as an opportunity to cover short positions.

Based on the latest information available, the Dow Jones industrial average .DJI gained 291.23 points, or 2.59 percent, to 11,523.01. The S&P 500 .SPX gained 33.90 points, or 2.93 percent, to 1,192.57. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 85.83 points, or 3.52 percent, to 2,527.34. (Editing by Kenneth Barry)