NEW YORK Nov 30 U.S. stocks surged more than 4 percent on Wednesday after major central banks agreed to make cheaper dollar loans for struggling European banks to prevent the euro-zone debt crisis from spiking a credit crunch.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average jumped 490.05 points, or 4.24 percent, to close unofficially at 12,045.68. The S&P 500 rallied 51.77 points, or 4.33 percent, to close unofficially at 1,246.96. The Nasdaq Composite gained 104.83 points, or 4.17 percent, to end unofficially at 2,620.34.

For November, the Dow edged up 0.76 percent, but the S&P fell 0.50 percent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.39 percent.