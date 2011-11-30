NEW YORK Nov 30 U.S. stocks surged more than 4
percent on Wednesday after major central banks agreed to make
cheaper dollar loans for struggling European banks to prevent
the euro-zone debt crisis from spiking a credit crunch.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones
industrial average jumped 490.05 points, or 4.24
percent, to close unofficially at 12,045.68. The S&P 500
rallied 51.77 points, or 4.33 percent, to close unofficially at
1,246.96. The Nasdaq Composite gained 104.83 points, or
4.17 percent, to end unofficially at 2,620.34.
For November, the Dow edged up 0.76 percent, but the S&P
fell 0.50 percent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.39
percent.