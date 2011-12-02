NEW YORK, Dec 2 U.S. stocks ended flat on Friday but capped the best week for Wall Street bulls in almost three years after data showed the U.S. unemployment rate dropped to a 2-1/2 year low. The market shed most of the 1 percent gains posted earlier in the session as traders booked profits after the S&P failed to break through technical resistance near its 200-day moving average. Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 0.68 point, or 0.01 percent, at 12,019.35. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 0.30 point, or 0.02 percent, at 1,244.28. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.73 point, or 0.03 percent, at 2,626.93.