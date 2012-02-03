NEW YORK Feb 3 A surge in hiring in the world's largest economy last month drove the Nasdaq to an 11-year high as optmism grew that the labor market is on a steady path to recovery.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 153.49 points, or 1.21 percent, at 12,858.90. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 19.12 points, or 1.44 percent, at 1,344.66. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 45.66 points, or 1.60 percent, at 2,905.34.