BRIEF-Central Depository Services (India) Ltd sets IPO price band
June 11 Central Depository Services (India) Ltd :
NEW YORK Feb 8 U.S. stocks closed flat in another thinly traded session on Wednesday as Greece remained at a standstill over accepting tough reforms in exchange for a bailout critical to avoiding a chaotic default.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 5.22 points, or 0.04 percent, at 12,883.42. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 3.01 points, or 0.22 percent, at 1,350.06. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 12.10 points, or 0.42 percent, at 2,916.18.
June 11 Central Depository Services (India) Ltd :
June 12 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0146 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0146 GMT Currency Latest Previous day Pct bid Move Japan yen 110.200 110.33 +0.12 Sing dlr 1.384 1.3842 +0.03 Taiwan dlr 30.121 30.108 -0.04 Korean