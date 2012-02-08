NEW YORK Feb 8 U.S. stocks closed flat in another thinly traded session on Wednesday as Greece remained at a standstill over accepting tough reforms in exchange for a bailout critical to avoiding a chaotic default.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 5.22 points, or 0.04 percent, at 12,883.42. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 3.01 points, or 0.22 percent, at 1,350.06. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 12.10 points, or 0.42 percent, at 2,916.18.