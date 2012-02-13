China, Hong Kong equities fall on tech share slide, economy concerns
* Credit tightening the biggest risk for China economy - Haitong
NEW YORK Feb 13 U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday after Greece's parliament approved reforms needed to qualify for a bailout and avoid an unruly default.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 71.52 points, or 0.56 percent, at 12,872.75. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 9.03 points, or 0.67 percent, at 1,351.67. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 27.15 points, or 0.93 percent, at 2,931.03.
* Fed meeting starts on Tuesday * Focus on pace of Fed rate hikes * Palladium shies away from Friday's 16-year high (Adds quotes, updates prices) By Nithin ThomasPrasad BENGALURU, June 12 Gold inched up on Monday as Asian stocks fell and the dollar eased ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting that could give clues on the pace of interest rate hikes over the rest of the year. With the Fed widely expected to raise interest rates at its two-day meeting