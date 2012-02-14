NEW YORK Feb 14 U.S. stocks closed little changed on Tuesday, erasing losses in the final 20 minutes of trading, after a Greek government source said the conservative party leader would make a written commitment sought by international lenders.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 4.24 points, or 0.03 percent, at 12,878.28. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 1.27 points, or 0.09 percent, at 1,350.50. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.44 point, or 0.02 percent, at 2,931.83.