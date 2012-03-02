US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as tech stocks weigh
June 12 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday, with the Nasdaq taking the biggest hit due to a selloff in technology stocks.
NEW YORK, March 2 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq notched their eighth week of gains in the last nine, but momentum ran out on Friday as shares ended the day lower after a thinly traded session.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 2.73 points, or 0.02 percent, to end unofficially at 12,977.57. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 4.46 points, or 0.32 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,369.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 12.78 points, or 0.43 percent, to close unofficially at 2,976.19.
For the week, the S&P 500 advanced 0.3 percent and the Nasdaq gained 0.4 percent.
But the Dow ended the week just a touch lower - down 0.05 percent.
