NEW YORK, March 14 The S&P 500 broke a five-day streak of gains on Wednesday, as investors found little reason to extend a rally that took the benchmark index to four-year highs.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 16.42 points, or 0.12 percent, to end unofficially at 13,194.10. The S&P 500 Index dipped 1.67 points, or 0.12 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,394.28. The Nasdaq Composite ticked up 0.85 of a point, or 0.03 percent, to close unofficially at 3,040.73.